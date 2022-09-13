Prosper ISD Board to Meet in Special Session Tuesday

The Prosper ISD Board of Trustees will meet behind closed doors with its attorney Tuesday morning to discuss pending litigation and deliberate on a “public officer or employee.”

The special meeting, set for 8 a.m., comes two weeks after a packed public meeting of the Prosper ISD board when dozens of parents expressed their concern over a lawsuit that alleges the district did not do enough to protect two children who were reportedly sexually assaulted over several months by a district bus driver last school year.

“Why was I never contacted that my child could have potentially come in contact with a child molester?” one parent asked the board during the public comment portion.

The allegations of abuse were when a family filed a lawsuit against the district, seeking more than $5 million in damages. The lawsuit – obtained by NBC 5 – alleges that the bus driver, Frank Paniagua, abused two girls more than 100 times last year. The girls were aged 5 and 7 at the time, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, there's also an allegation that superintendent Holly Ferguson suggested the girls' mother keep quiet “so as to not attract media attention to her family or to Prosper ISD staff.”

The school board responded to parents with a statement read aloud during the August 29 school board meeting.

"We understand and share the community’s outrage over the allegations that a former Prosper ISD employee sexually abused students,” said board president Drew Wilborn. “It is our understanding that Prosper ISD administrators took swift action upon receiving a complaint about this former employee. These actions included communications with law enforcement officials, CPS, and parents in the district."

Following that board meeting, Prosper ISD made the move to hire and launch an independent investigation into the assaults.

The lawsuit does not name the elementary school the girls attended but states that the alleged abuse was captured on surveillance footage.

According to court filings, the accused bus driver was arrested in May and booked into the Collin County jail on charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child Victim Under 14, and Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact. The lawsuit states Paniagua made an attempt on his own life in jail and later died from his injuries.