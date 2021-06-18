DallasNews.com

Prosper DJ, Wife Accused of Pyramid Scheme Scamming Black People Out of ‘Tens of Millions'

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit this week against BINT LLC, the Black-only community the Prosper couple started

By Natalie Walters - The Dallas Morning News

Disc jockey ASAP, a.k.a. Marlon Moore, welcomed members to a Zoom call by saying, “You received an invite here because someone loves you. Say thank you in the chat.”

The meeting was for Blessings In No Time, a Black-only community started last year by Marlon and his wife, LaShonda Moore, out of their home in Prosper. The Zoom greeting is documented on a members watchdog site.

Members were told that if they’d put in $1,400 (later upped to $1,425) and recruited two members, they would receive a “blessing” eight times their initial contribution — $11,200 (later upped to $11,400) — when they wanted to “bless out,” or leave.

