Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Haylee Alexander was critically injured during practice in August

By Meredith Yeomans

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury.

Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday.

She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.

She wasn’t able to attend Monday’s celebration held at Buff City Soap in Prosper.

“Obviously this is not how she wanted to spend her Sweet 16, or how any of us anticipated,” said family friend Tatum Curry.

Curry said Alexander is undergoing intense therapy but is now walking with assistance and strengthening her ability to communicate.

“She still has a long road to recover but I still have no doubt that she will make a 100% recovery and that she will cheer in college like she wants,” Curry said.

She helped throw the party in Alexander’s honor at Buff City Soap. A percentage of proceeds at the store are being donated to the Alexander family. The business even created a special "Haylee Strong" soap.

“If I know her heart, I know she would be wanting to celebrate today so I think having people show up today is really cool to honor her and to just kind of know that we're here to support,” said family friend Tori Denardo.

A prayer vigil was held Friday in Plano where a cheerleader from Prosper remains hospitalized after being critically hurt during practice.

