Hundreds turned out Thursday for the Tuman’s Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual Pretty In Pink fashion show in Prosper.

Models in fashions from Prosper-based boutique Lilly Claire strutted the catwalk for the audience, which helped raise money for the breast cancer support foundation.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Since 2021, the Tuman Breast Cancer Foundation (501c3) has assisted local women financially and emotionally throughout their breast cancer journey.

Last year, they helped 42 cancer fighters with day-to-day financial needs, such as assistance with insurance deductibles, meals, transportation, cleaning and laundry services, and more.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC 5’s Bianca Castro was this year’s fashion show emcee. Prosper native and cancer survivor Natalie Tuman founded TBCF.