Prosper turns out for community fashion show supporting breast cancer foundation

Tuman’s Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual Pretty In Pink event supports local women battling cancer.

By Bianca Castro

Hundreds turned out Thursday for the Tuman’s Breast Cancer Foundation’s annual Pretty In Pink fashion show in Prosper.

Models in fashions from Prosper-based boutique Lilly Claire strutted the catwalk for the audience, which helped raise money for the breast cancer support foundation.

Since 2021, the Tuman Breast Cancer Foundation (501c3) has assisted local women financially and emotionally throughout their breast cancer journey. 

Last year, they helped 42 cancer fighters with day-to-day financial needs, such as assistance with insurance deductibles, meals, transportation, cleaning and laundry services, and more.

NBC 5’s Bianca Castro was this year’s fashion show emcee. Prosper native and cancer survivor Natalie Tuman founded TBCF.

Prosper
