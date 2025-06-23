Soon after the federal government announced measures to phase out all petroleum-based synthetic dyes from the nation’s food supply, a North Texas man says he felt compelled to do his part and warn the public on the dangers of synthetic food coloring.

Greg Carey felt he had the perfect location for his public service announcement.

A small plot of land he owns along North Cooper Street in Arlington would surely get the message across loud and clear to anyone visiting the small business next door.

Carey erected a white 96” x 40” sign along the busy street, covering the front and back with warnings about food coloring and images depicting cereal and snow cones, imploring the public to ‘Say No to Snow.’

Snow Cones, that is.

At least one of the targets of his campaign is quite obvious: MC Snow Cones, located just a few hundred feet away next door.

The beloved family-owned snow cone business has grown in popularity over the years and now has three locations in DFW, including the location at 306 N. Cooper St. in Arlington.

“I don’t want to give that misimpression that I don’t like these people,” said Carey of his neighbors. “They’re very nice people, I’ve met them before but we are trying to have a tug of war about what’s healthy.”

Carey says he began researching petroleum-based synthetic dyes and was inspired to act by the Trump Administration’s ‘Make America Healthy Again’ platform.

“I never checked labels on food, I just bought it and ate it and never thought much about it until recently, but because of [U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert] Kennedy and the FDA making this important to the general public,” said Carey. “The signs are about making the public aware about the interest we have with MAHA, so in my heart I felt like this is something I had to do to notify the public.”

Carey’s campaign has left an icy relationship between Carey and MC Snow Cones’ owner, Lupita Hernandez.

“At first, I was very stressed when I saw that [the sign] was going up. I thought, 'Oh no! We’re going to lose all our business,'” Hernandez said. "Luckily, our customers have been very good and they understand snow cones are healthy. I want to do what’s best for them and as soon as the new flavors come out, we will offer them.”

Hernandez says after mothers began requesting flavors that did not contain ‘red dye,’ she began purchasing “dye-free” options, including clear coconut, cheesecake, along with natural flavors including Tamarindo and mango-strawberry.

The Food and Drug Administration is banning the use of Red No. 3, a synthetic dye that gives food and drinks their bright red cherry color but has been linked to cancer in animals.

The FDA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services believe that ultra-processed foods and environmental toxins as driving causes of chronic disease, as well as posing measurable dangers to children’s health and development.

Food manufacturers will have until Jan. 15, 2027, to reformulate their products. Companies that make ingested drugs, such as dietary supplements, will get an additional year.

Some U.S. food manufacturers have already removed artificial dyes, including Red No. 3, from their products.

All color additives must be approved by the FDA before they are used in food sold in the U.S.

The majority of available flavors are not dye-free and Hernandez’s transition to “healthier” syrup options is not happening fast enough for Carey.

“They feel that we’re attacking the snow cone stand here in Arlington. I’m not doing that. I’m attacking what the ingredients are in the snow cones,” he said. “If they would just put normal, natural food coloring into the snow cones, it’s readily available, it’s there for people to use if they just find it. It costs a little bit more, but we don’t want to take a risk of hurting our children so that’s my point.”

Hernandez says she purchases the syrup flavors, pre-made with synthetic food coloring, from a manufacturer she purchases from, and one she says is working on creating flavors without synthetic food coloring.

“They’re working on it is what they told me,” said Hernandez. “One said they had one but didn’t like the flavor. A blue coconut was purple because they used beets and it tastes earthy.”

Hernandez says their most popular flavors do not yet come in dye-free options but she will abide by any and all regulations by the deadline.

“It’s going to be a federal rule; he didn’t come up with the rule,” she said of Carey’s peer pressure. “It just seems like not nice to put [the sign] next to me because I’m not the only one [that is doing this].”

While Carey now says, looking back, he would have reconsidered his ‘Say No to Snow’ catchy slogan and instead focused specifically on 'saying no' to synthetic food coloring.

He still stands by the messaging he created and posted in May and tells NBC 5 he is expanding his educational mission.

“I’m just going to expand to every neighborhood with fliers, pass them out too,” he said. “I believe it’s the right move. I’m going to stick with it no matter what. They will have to change before I do.”

The city of Arlington looked into the signage and determined it does not violate any city ordinances, according to city spokeswoman Susan Schrock.

According to an April 2025 press release, the FDA announced it is taking the following actions: