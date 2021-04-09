prom

Prom Dress Giveaway Helps North Texas Students Make Prom Dreams Come True

Safe pickup appointments are available from now until Sunday

Some North Texas students are getting a little help to make their prom nights an unforgettable experience.

Thanks to the partnership between the Junior League of Arlington and the Ethel Ransom Humanitarian and Cultural Club, their PromArazzi event will be COVID-19 friendly this year.

With donations from Macy's and other companies, the organizations are able to provide girls with a full prom outfit, from dresses to shoes.

The online catalog is now open and available their website. Students can shop online shopping, safe pickup appointments are available from now until Sunday.

Students are asked to bring their school IDs to pickup, and if for any reason prom is cancelled, they get to keep their outfits.

To accommodate implementing COVID safety protocols, a nominal handling fee is required.

