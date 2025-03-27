A Frisco elementary school ended classes early Thursday after police say an unspecified "projectile" entered the building.

According to Frisco police, a "projectile came into the building from the exterior" Thursday at Pete and Gracie Hosp Elementary on Lone Star Ranch Parkway.

No children were hurt.

The Frisco ISD said parents were notified about the incident at about 11:15 a.m. The district said that because of the investigation and heavy police presence at the school, classes were canceled for the rest of the day, and parents were asked to pick up their children.

Frisco police have shared few details, including any specific information about the type of "projectile" or whether they have identified anyone responsible.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident and the source of the projectile are currently being looked into, and numerous department resources have been tasked to the investigation," police said in a statement.

An NBC 5 photographer spotted a window at the school that appeared damaged by a small hole, but police have not confirmed where the projectile entered the building.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the school Thursday afternoon and spotted several police vehicles, but there was little other activity outside.

The investigation by the Frisco Police Department is ongoing.