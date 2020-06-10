Project Unity Steps Up COVID-19 Testing in South Dallas

Dallas-based Project Unity is conducting COVID-19 testing at three sites in South Dallas Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The testing is part of the "Together We Test" program that identifies the need for testing in some of Dallas's most vulnerable neighborhoods.

In Dallas County, at least 200 cases of COVID-19 have been reported for 13 consecutive days with 298 cases reported Tuesday alone.

"Together We Test" involves collaboration between ministers and churches, community leaders, health professionals, and volunteers in an effort to eliminate the community spread of COVID-19.

Staff and volunteers at the testing sites are trained in using personal protective equipment and test-taking procedures. The training will be overseen by professional health partners.

Those who visit one of these testing sites will be screened to determine which individuals are experiencing symptoms and ensure that they receive the care they need.

Additional measures will be taken to ensure that those waiting in line, especially the elderly, stay cool and hydrated during the summer weather.

On Wednesday, testing will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Disciple Central Community Church, located at 901 North Polk Street #101 in DeSoto.

On Thursday, testing will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Friendship-West Baptist located at 616 West Kiest Boulevard.

On Friday, testing will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Luke Community United Methodist Church, located at 5710 E R L Thornton Freeway.

These locations are walk-up testing sites, and the typical time from check-in to check-out is about 20 minutes.

Parking is available at each location, and the community is encouraged to wear protective face masks.