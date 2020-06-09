george floyd protests

Professors, Parenting Expert Share How to Talk to Children About Racism in Live Chat Wednesday

TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine experts discuss having difficult conversations with children about systemic racism and police violence

Issac and Elena Onyango, 6, from Mattapan, Mass. at a Black Lives Matter vigil in West Roxbury on Monday, June 8, 2020.

How do parents start a conversation with their children about the George Floyd protests? How can parents explain what racism is? When should you have a talk with your children about how to deal with the police? These questions and more will be answered by Fort Worth area medical and parenting experts. 

Faculty members with Texas Christian University and the University of North Texas Health Science Center's School of Medicine will answer questions and discuss the best ways to talk about racism and police violence with children during a Facebook Live chat on Wednesday.

Two members of the medical school's faculty, Amani Terrell, M.D., a pediatrician and associate professor, along with Debra Atkisson, M.D., a psychiatrist and associate professor, will join special guest Odette Tomlinson, LPC-S, TFT-dx, the clinical director at The Parenting Center in Fort Worth, in the discussion.

The event begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the FWMD school's Facebook page.

