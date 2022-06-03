Private Investigator, Suspect Killed in Garland During Officer-Involved Shooting

Two people are dead after a shooting at a Garland motel on Thursday evening, police said.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to a motel in the 6200 block of Broadway Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. where private investigators were serving multiple counts of a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child.

Police said while officers were at the scene, they heard gunfire and learned a private investigator had been shot inside a motel room.

A team of police officers entered the room to rescue the private investigator and encountered the armed suspect, police said.

According to police, three officers discharged their duty weapons, hitting the suspect.

According to police, the private investigator was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The armed suspect was also shot dead at the scene, police said.

According to the Garland Police Department, detectives and members of the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit responded to the scene to investigate according to standard procedures.

Police said the three officers will be placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with departmental policy.

The wanted suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Juan Carlos Lopez, a resident of Little Elm, police said.

According to police, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.