Principal Goes Door-to-Door to Lure Back HS Senior Dropouts

The pandemic can rightly be blamed for many setbacks and personal tragedies over the last year and a half.

In Duncanville ISD that includes a noticeably high number of students who were set to graduate with the Class of 2021 but dropped out of school once learning went virtual.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

On Thursday morning, the principal of PACE High School, Duncanville ISD's Alternative Education Center of Choice, was among a group of Duncanville educators who went door-to-door in an attempt to make contact with the former high school seniors and to encourage them to consider her school’s accelerated program.

“There is not a single student currently enrolled at PACE High School that doesn’t have stuff,” said Principal Tijuana Hudson. “And our mission is to help you through your stuff.

“One of the biggest [reasons for dropping out] right now has been COVID. COVID is still real, very real,” Hudson said.

One of the homes Principal Hudson visited on Thursday was a student who was half a credit shy of graduating, which amounts to one semester of one class. At PACE, that former student could enroll and complete the course in-person by this winter, or they could enroll in the online, accelerated course, and potentially earn their high school diploma by next month.