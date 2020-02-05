Princeton Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Role in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A Princeton man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was found guilty of capital murder.

Robert Veal, 37, was part of a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of Kelli Underwood in 2017.

On Sept. 20, 2017, the victim’s adult daughter found Underwood dead inside her home with multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

Veal and an accomplice, Delvin Powell, were seen with Underwood at her home on the last day she was known to be alive. Both Veal and Powell were identified by name and description.

After assessing cell phone evidence and conducting witness interviews, law enforcement officials learned that Veal and Powell were hired by two other individuals to carry out the murder.

All four were ultimately charged in the murder-for-hire plot.

A jury found Veal guilty of capital murder, a verdict that carries automatic punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Judge Angela Tucker presided over the case and assessed the automatic sentence.

In August 2019, a different jury found accomplice Delvin Powell guilty of capital murder, and he was also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.