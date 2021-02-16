Princeton Issues Boil Water Notice Amid Power Outages

The Collin County city of Princeton is asking residents to boil their water because there isn't enough electricity to power the city's water pumps, officials announced Tuesday morning.

A city news release said people need to boil their water before consumption -- washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking included.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple and Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The city did not provide an estimate on when the boil water notice will be lifted. The release said residents will be notified when the order is lifted.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

"In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes," the release said.

Meanwhile, the city says personnel is "working to restore the ability to generate backup power to the distribution pumping facilities, in addition, the City is working closely with all electric providers to restore permanent power."

Anyone with questions can call the City of Princeton Public Works Department at 972-736-2711.