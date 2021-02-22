DallasNews.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Donate to Dallas Women's Shelter Damaged in Winter Storm

The shelter closed for the first time in 35 years after last week’s winter storm, which knocked out power throughout the state, including at Genesis’ emergency shelter and apartments

By Nataly Keomoungkhoun - The Dallas Morning News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated to a Dallas women’s shelter after a record-breaking winter storm left the organization with fallen ceilings and burst pipes.

Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, a domestic violence service provider, announced Sunday evening that they had received a donation from the Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The organization thanked the couple in a tweet and said that the funds will support the replacement of the roof at its transitional housing facility and help meet their immediate needs.

