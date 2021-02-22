Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Donate to Dallas Women's Shelter Damaged in Winter Storm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated to a Dallas women’s shelter after a record-breaking winter storm left the organization with fallen ceilings and burst pipes.

Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, a domestic violence service provider, announced Sunday evening that they had received a donation from the Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The organization thanked the couple in a tweet and said that the funds will support the replacement of the roof at its transitional housing facility and help meet their immediate needs.

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021

