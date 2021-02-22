Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Donate to Dallas Women's Shelter Damaged in Winter Storm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle donated to a Dallas women’s shelter after a record-breaking winter storm left the organization with fallen ceilings and burst pipes.
Genesis Women’s Shelter and Support, a domestic violence service provider, announced Sunday evening that they had received a donation from the Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The organization thanked the couple in a tweet and said that the funds will support the replacement of the roof at its transitional housing facility and help meet their immediate needs.
