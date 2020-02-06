Priest Charged With Child Sex Crimes Booked Into Dallas County Jail

A former priest charged with child sex abuse is now in the Dallas County Jail.

Richard Thomas Brown, 78, was being booked into the county jail Thursday afternoon. We're waiting on a new mugshot to be released, the most recent on file (pictured above) was taken when he was arrested in Missouri last month.

Brown is on the Dallas Diocese's list of priests credibly accused with sexually assaulting children.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained last month, Brown admitted to police that he was sexually attracted to young girls. The document details the allegations of just one victim, but also details interviews detectives had with Brown.

The affidavit said Brown, who served in at least four parishes beginning in the 1980s, admitted to sexually abusing multiple children in North Texas. Brown told detectives that the Diocese of Dallas "knew about sexual abuse allegations against him in 1987."

Brown said the Diocese responded by moving him to a different church and that years later another priest caught him with a victim and again, he was sent to another church.

At one point the Diocese sent Brown for psychological evaluation after an allegation was made against him. A psychologist's wrote in 1994 it was his opinion was that Brown, "had a long history of pedophilic behavior."