Pride Flag to Fly at Dallas City Hall to Celebrate Pride Month

The Dallas City Council passed a resolution Wednesday morning to fly the pride flag at City Hall in place of the regular City of Dallas flag for the rest of the month.

The flag will fly every June in celebration of Pride month.

"The City Council believes it is important to communicate its support for diversity, inclusivity, equality and respect in our city during Pride month," City Council members said in a written statement. 

The flag, which will fly in Dallas City Hall Plaza, has the City of Dallas seal.

Two years ago, city leaders formally declared June as LGBT Pride Month in Dallas

