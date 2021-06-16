Price Versus Peoples Rematch for Tarrant County Judge?

Former Fort Worth mayoral candidate Deborah Peoples hinted on Wednesday that she is considering a run for Tarrant County judge, setting up a rematch between her and former Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price -- but this time for the top elected county position.

In a post on her Facebook page, Peoples wrote simply, "County judge?"

Longtime Judge Glen Whitley announced last week he won't seek reelection, and Price quickly threw her hat in the race.

Peoples, former chair of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, ran to replace Price as mayor but lost in a runoff on June 5 to Mattie Parker who was sworn in Tuesday. Peoples lost the race by about six percentage points.

On Wednesday, Price said in a statement, “I’m certain she will bring a spirited campaign but I’m confident voters will find my pro-taxpayer, pro-police and pro-economic growth policies more desirable.”

When Peoples challenged Price for mayor in 2019, Peoples lost by 56%-42%.

"Anything is possible but I am working on multiple projects right now," Peoples responded to a text message asking if she is considering a run for judge.

She did not immediately answer a follow-up question about why she posted the message, "County judge?"

Former Farmers Branch Mayor and one-time Tarrant County Republican chair Tim O'Hare has announced he also is running for judge.

O'Hare said in a statement Wednesday, "Some folks never seem to tire of losing."

Meanwhile, Fort Worth Police Officers Association president Manny Ramirez announced he is running for the commissioner's post being vacated by longtime Commissioner J.D. Johnson, who is not seeking re-election.

Ramirez said he will remain as POA president during the campaign.

The election is in November.