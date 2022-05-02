Pretrial Hearing Set for Former Fort Worth Officer Aaron Dean Monday

Monday, former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean is scheduled to appear again in court for a pretrial hearing ahead of his murder trial which could begin as early as May 16.

Dean was charged with murder after shooting 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson through a window in her home while responding to an open structure call in October 2019. Two days after the shooting, Dean resigned from the department. He was later charged with murder and released on a $200,000 bond.

The trial has been delayed primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorneys for Dean could seek to have the trial moved out of Tarrant County or another postponement.

If the set trial dates remain as scheduled, jury selection would begin May 9 and the trial would start May 16.