President Joe Biden to attend services for Eddie Bernice Johnson

The White House announced late this evening that the president will be traveling to Dallas on Monday for the memorial of Eddie Bernice Johnson in Dallas.

She died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 89.

While we do not yet know which event or events the president is expected to attend, we do know the schedule for a memorial set to stretch across multiple days.

Eddie Bernice Johnson, also known as EBJ, will lie in state at the Hall of State in Dallas Fair Park on Monday. A wake will be held Monday night at Concord Church. A funeral service will be held at that church Tuesday morning. The former congresswoman will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin on Wednesday.

Eddie Bernice Johnson, a nurse who helped bring hundreds of millions of federal dollars to the Dallas area as the region's most powerful Democrat, was a trailblazer. Johnson was the first nurse to be elected not only to Congress but also to the Texas House in 1972 and Texas Senate in 1986.

Johnson served in the U.S. House for three decades after becoming the first registered nurse elected to Congress and the first Black chief psychiatric nurse at Dallas' Veterans Affairs hospital. She went on to become the first Black woman to chair the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, and she also led the Congressional Black Caucus. She left office in January after repeatedly delaying her retirement. Before Congress, she served in the Texas legislature.

President Joe Biden hailed her "immense courage" and called her "an icon and mentor to generations of public servants, through whom her legacy of resilience and purpose will endure."

Eddie Bernice Johnson spoke at the January 27, 2022 dedication of a University of North Texas at Dallas satellite office across from the VA Medical Center in Dallas where she was once a nurse.

The family of the former Dallas Congresswoman is negotiating with Baylor Scott & White over alleged medical neglect that the family claims caused her death.