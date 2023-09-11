President Bush leads 9/11 moment of silence at Dallas library

Former President George W. Bush led a moment of silence at his presidential library in Dallas on Monday.

Monday, Sept. 11, marked 22 years since the 9/11 attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. that killed 2,977 people.

Bush briefly joined staff and museum guests at his George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas at about 8:30 a.m.

"Thank you all for coming. Tough day for a lot of people so why don't we have a moment of silence to pray for those who lost a loved one and to thank those who rescued many who got trapped," Bush said, before bowing his head for about 20 seconds. "Thank you very much for being here. I appreciate it."

Bush, of course, was president on Sept. 11, 2001, and led the national response to the terrorist attack. A portion of the museum contains exhibits memorializing the moment in history.

Among the artifacts are the bullhorn used by the president when he visited the site of the World Trade Center.