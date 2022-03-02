President Biden to Visit Fort Worth Next Week

President Joe Biden will travel to Fort Worth next Tuesday to show support for veterans.

The White House hasn't released many details about the president's visit, other than that he will be in Fort Worth to "discuss upholding our sacred obligation to veterans as part of his Unity Agenda for the Nation.

During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, Biden said "veterans are the best of us" and that "we have a sacred obligation to equip all those we send to war and care for them and their families when they come home."

The president said Tuesday his administration is providing assistance with job training and housing and is now helping lower-income veterans get VA care debt-free.

"The VA is pioneering new ways of linking toxic exposures to diseases, already helping more veterans get benefits," Biden said. "And tonight, I’m announcing we're expanding eligibility to veterans suffering from nine respiratory cancers."

Biden said he was calling on Congress to pass legislation that ensures veterans injured by toxic exposures in Iraq and Afghanistan "get the benefits and comprehensive health care they deserve."

The president then referenced the death of his son, Maj. Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer or the diseases of so many of our troops. But I’m committed to finding out everything we can," Biden said.

More details about the president's visit are expected to be released in the coming days.