President and Mrs. Bush Recognize Injured and Wounded Veterans at Warrior Open

Even though these veterans are on the golf course today, this day is about so much more than the links.

“Just being a part of this entire event is amazing. It is spiritually uplifting, makes everybody just come together and build camaraderie. But when you put it on top of Veterans Day, it just gives you a sense of extra pride and acknowledgment of what we have done, and what we do, and the people before us what they have done to sacrifice, and everything we can do for this nation, said retired Staff Sgt. Christoper Burrell.

The Warrior Open is hosted by the Bush Institute, with former President Bush front and center, although Mr. bush would argue these heroes own the spotlight.

“Being here on Veterans Day is one of the most historic things I think I have ever done in my entire life. Besides deploying overseas, this is by far the tops that I have ever done,” said U.S. Army Staff Specialist Zachary Julian, veteran.

Mrs. Bush was also at the Warrior Open, which was held at the Las Colinas Country Club. It is for those seriously wounded or injured after 9/11. Former President Bush spoke at the beginning of the day.

“It is a remarkable county where millions have volunteers in the face of danger. Selflessly volunteered on behalf of their fellow citizens and so on this Veterans Day, let us remember the veterans who are with us, the veterans who are not with us, and let us always be mindful of their great service to the country,” said former President Bush.

Mr. Bush watched every player tee off, then joined them out on the course as well. It is a day to celebrate their service and recognize the hardships they've endured

“This is an amazing day. To have a golf tournament on Veterans Day. And what you are going to see today is we are going to shine a spotlight on service, sacrifice, resilience, and continued leadership for some of our most severely wounded warriors and their families. We do that through the community of golf,” said Col. Matt Amidon, Director of the Military Service Initiative.

The Warrior Open began in 2011.