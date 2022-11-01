prosper

Preschool Staffer Arrested After Kids Exposed to THC, Sickened on Halloween: Police

Prosper Police said four preschool children suddenly became ill and had to go to the hospital where one remains in stable condition; police are attempting to reach all parents who had children at the preschool

By Sophia Beausoleil

A preschool staffer in Prosper was arrested on Halloween after four children became suddenly ill and had to be taken to a hospital, police say.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Prosper Police said dispatchers received a call at about 4:35 p.m. Monday about a medical emergency at the Primrose School of Prosper, a preschool located at 1185 La Cima Boulevard.

Four students from the same class became sick and two were taken by Prosper Fire-Rescue to a hospital. The Frisco Fire Department took a third child to the hospital and the fourth student was driven to a hospital by their parents who had already left the day care.

"The evidence suggests these four students were exposed to THC, the active ingredient found in marijuana," said Prosper Police in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said three of the students were discharged from the hospital, but a fourth is still hospitalized in stable condition.

Police did not reveal any further information about the children, including their ages. According to their website, Primrose serves age groups ranging from infants through kindergarten and also provides after-school services for ages 5 through 12.

Anisah Burks, 35, a staff member of the school was arrested and is now facing several charges including felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of injury to a child.

"This swift arrest was the result of the complete cooperation of the school and the combined efforts of PPD and Prosper Fire Rescue. Further, the Texas Department of Family Services, Child Care Licensing Division has been notified," said Prosper Police.

The investigation into the exposure is ongoing. Police said anyone with additional information is asked to immediately contact the Prosper Police Department at 972-569-1046.

