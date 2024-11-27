Presbyterian Night Shelter's UpSpire program starts carpentry apprenticeship

You can hear the buzz of saws coming from the Presbyterian Night Shelter's UpSpire woodshop on Fort Worth's Near East Side. It's where apprentice carpenters are learning a skill to help them in the workforce and life.

"Teaching them that they can do anything, right," Lead Carpenter Jasper Clements said.

The men learning the skilled trade haven't always thought that. Many of them experienced homelessness and hardships.

"People will say to the homeless community, well just get a job," Presbyterian Night Shelter and UpSpire CEO Toby Owen said. "This is actually doing that! We're not only actually giving a job, we've given them a skills-based job, teaching our guys a skill that they can take with them for the rest of their lives."

"I can identify with hopelessness, being misunderstood, being discarded, not having positive role models in my life," Clements said. "So mainly that's what I'm doing is just returning a favor that was already given to me is what my goal was when I came here, but these men change me every day."

The apprentices in the program and learning to make furniture using raw wood materials. Clements is part carpentry teacher, part Zen master. His philosophy about learning carpentry...the successes and failures of learning a new skill.. applies to life.

"It's tough to admit when we fail. We feel like failure is this end game. I believe that failure is a major part of success in life," Clements said. "I don't know who's getting changed the most; them or me, but its its very beneficial for us all."

"It's life-changing! Turn a negative into a positive," apprentice Tommy Sanford said. "Feels great to step back and see something you put your hands on, finished product, that actually came out very good! You know what I mean?"

The UpSpire carpentry program's first client is Presbyterian Night Shelter's new permanent housing complex that helps people get out of homelessness.

"This shop has been nothing but a blessing," Sanford said.