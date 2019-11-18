Preparing Yourself for the Season of Sickness

It's the season of sickness and you can see it on the map.

The latest flu numbers from the Centers for Disease Control show high activity flu levels in our region, with particularly high numbers of flu activity with our neighbors in Louisiana. Texas is currently listed on the map as having moderate levels of flu activity.

CDC

Overall, the CDC reports flu cases are on the rise. If you haven't done so already, doctors say now is the time to start thinking about prevention, starting with good habits.

"To prevent from getting sick, I just make sure that I eat well. Do my normal breakfast, lunch and dinner. Get my dose of Vitamin C," said Dallas resident Dominic Pennington. "Just make sure I keep that routine up and everything else just falls into place."

"I'm originally from Mississippi, so I was always taught to make homemade lemon tea with honey and peppermint. I think it's just about taking care of yourself and being prepared, prepare ahead of time," said Vanessa Edwards of Dallas.

The following tips are provided from the CDC and local doctors in helping to prevent the spread of germs and viruses this winter season: