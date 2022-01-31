If we get a nice spring-like day to end January, we shouldn’t be surprised the start of February will bring us back to the heart of winter.

Forecast temperatures are expected to dip into the 20’s and teens in North Texas by later this week.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Daryl Miller at Metro Flow Plumbing in Dallas wants to make sure you’re prepared for your home pipe protection basics while the weather is still nice.

“Our busy lives take over we just don’t think until the weather hits,” Miller said.

Miller said it starts with disconnecting any hoses from faucets on the outside wall of your home.

Inside, dripping faucets combined with interior heat should keep you in good shape.

Miller says the wildcard is always electricity. If you lose power indoor pipes could freeze too and potentially burst, a scenario that played out in thousands of North Texas homes during widespread power outages last February.

Miller adds if you do lose power, being able to shut off the water supply going into your house is critical.

Kirby Carmichael at Rooster Home and Hardware in Lake Highlands said they have seen consistent sales for plumbing keys, a device that will aid in shutting off the water supply.

“That’s huge if you have a broken pipe,” Carmichael said.

On Monday, there were no long lines at checkout for items like pipe and vent covers.

Carmichael says the rush will come before a Winter Storm Watch takes effect on Wednesday evening, but he adds sales have been strong way before the season started.

A sign, perhaps, whatever this February brings will not sneak up on us this time.

Carmichael said as of late Monday, Rooster Home and Hardware still had supply of a variety of emergency lighting options including flashlights, lanterns and light bulbs that activate only if you lose power.