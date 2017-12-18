Heavy, Soaking Rain Provides Much Needed Drought Relief to North Texas

A steady, soaking rain brought much needed drought relief to North Texas on Tuesday. In fact, the rainfall set a new record for the day at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

As of 11 p.m. DFW had officially received 2.95 inches of rain on the day.

It was the first time DFW recorded more than an inch of rain since Oct. 22, and the most rain in a single day at DFW since June 24.

Elsewhere, Fort Worth received 1.87 inches of rain, and Dallas Love Field received 3.21 inches.

As the rain moves out, patchy dense fog may develop, lingering into the Wednesday morning drive.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and milder before a strong cold front arrives Friday, providing another chance of showers.

Much colder, Arctic air is set to arrive this weekend and toward Christmas.