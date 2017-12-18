Heavy, Soaking Rain Provides Much Needed Drought Relief to North Texas

DFW records the most rain in a single day since June 24

By Grant Johnston

dfw-radar-121917-745p
Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals

A steady, soaking rain brought much needed drought relief to North Texas on Tuesday. In fact, the rainfall set a new record for the day at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

As of 11 p.m. DFW had officially received 2.95 inches of rain on the day.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 4 hours ago

‘We’re Still Here!’ Dallas Businesses Hit by Tornadoes Invite Customers Back

holidays 5 hours ago

Some Charitable Donations Declining This Holiday Season

It was the first time DFW recorded more than an inch of rain since Oct. 22, and the most rain in a single day at DFW since June 24.

Elsewhere, Fort Worth received 1.87 inches of rain, and Dallas Love Field received 3.21 inches.

As the rain moves out, patchy dense fog may develop, lingering into the Wednesday morning drive.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry and milder before a strong cold front arrives Friday, providing another chance of showers.

Much colder, Arctic air is set to arrive this weekend and toward Christmas.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us