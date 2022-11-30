A new preliminary report is offering new insight moments before a mid-air historic military plane crash in Dallas that left six dead earlier this month.

The National Transportation Safety Board said audio transmissions indicate the air boss directed the pilots on how they should be positioned as they headed toward their performance area at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show on Nov. 12.

At about 1:20 p.m., a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were taking part in a flying exhibition at the Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport, about seven miles southwest of downtown.

From videos shared with NBC 5, it appears the P-63 was turning when it crashed into the B-17, slicing the bomber in half and destroying the single-engine fighter. Within seconds both planes tumbled to the ground and burst into flames.

The investigation is still ongoing and the full cause of the crash will not be revealed for at least a year.

Hundreds of people visit the annual Wings Over Dallas Airshow every year. Those who attended Saturday recorded the crash on their phones.