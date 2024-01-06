Pregnant woman dead, 2 seriously hurt in car crash involving Dallas police officer

An expecting mother is dead, and two other people are fighting for their lives after their car was hit by an off-duty Dallas Police officer early Saturday morning.

The fatal crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 30 and 2nd Avenue.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's, deputies responded to the scene after reports of a major accident involving an off-duty police officer.

Authorities said after arriving at the scene, they found a stalled Chevy Malibu in the road's center lane. They also learned that the car was struck by the off-duty officer who was driving a Jeep Wrangler.

The sheriff's department said the occupants of the Malibu, including a pregnant woman, were rushed to a local hospital. Two of the occupants are in critical condition, and the pregnant woman was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

The woman's baby, who was removed from their mother, was able to survive the crash but is also in critical condition, according to deputies. The deceased victim's name has not been released.

The officer, the only person inside the Jeep, received a medical evaluation and was released from the hospital.

The incident caused traffic lanes to be shut down in the area, but they were later reopened around 6 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Dallas County Sheriff's Department Traffic Deputies are working a major accident eastbound I-30 at 2nd Ave. Only the left lane is getting through at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/VqZeQTap1g — Dallas Sheriff’s Office (@Dallas_Sheriff) January 6, 2024

The car crash is still under investigation.