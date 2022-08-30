DallasNews

Pregnant HOV Lane Mom Gets First Ticket Dismissed, Then Gets Another

Because unborn babies are human beings under Texas abortion law, she says her fetus was a second person in the car

By Dave Lieber, the Dallas Morning News

Brandy Bottone, the pregnant Plano mom who attracted international attention when she received a traffic ticket for riding solo in a high-occupancy lane, wanted to prove a point.

She said she believes that under Texas’ new abortion law, her unborn baby counted as a second living person, so she was not in violation of the law that requires two people in a vehicle in an HOV lane.

She is proving her point. Her traffic citation was dismissed earlier this month without a court hearing.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office moved to dismiss the ticket with the following legal language: “Based on a review of the facts and circumstances of this case, and the applicable law, the state moves to dismiss the case.”

Click here to read more on her case from our partners at the Dallas Morning News.

