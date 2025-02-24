Catholic Church

North Texas Catholics continue to pray for Pope Francis who remains hospitalized

The Vatican says the Pope has shown slight improvement

By Katy Blakey

NBC Universal, Inc.

In downtown Dallas, Monday prayers for Pope Francis began afternoon mass at Cathedral Guadalupe.

“I hope he does get better. I’ve been praying for him and telling my friends to pray for him,” said parishioner Marc Moses.

Pope Francis remains hospitalized in critical condition, though the Vatican says he’s shown slight improvement as he battles lung and kidney problems.

Overnight the Vatican announced the pontiff remains in good spirits and was even reading and signing documents from bed.

Concern has been growing since the 88-year-old was admitted with double pneumonia ten days ago.

“Just like the Catholic faithful around the world we are in one voice praying for God’s healing,” said Deacon Timothy Bray at the University Catholic Center at UT Dallas.

Bray said Francis’ ministry has inspired action among students.

“Pope Francis’ care and love for the poor and the marginalized has inspired a great deal of service among our students at UT Dallas,” Bray said. “Our students almost every weekend this month are involved in service activities from blood drives to packing food for the poor to other activities that are designed to help them remember that we’ve been given great gifts that are ours to give back.”

This article tagged under:

Catholic ChurchPope Francis
