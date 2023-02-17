Prayer Vigil Held in Carrollton for Families Affected by Fentanyl Overdose Deaths

North Dallas Family Church in Carrollton brought people together Friday night for a common cause: to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl.

Some of the families know first-hand what it can do.

"Fentanyl had come into our home and it stole our family,” Ofie Moreno said about her son’s death.

One year ago, on this day, Moreno buried her son after a fentanyl overdose.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

NBCDFW.com Ofie Moreno holding a picture of her son who died at 24 years old from a fentanyl overdose.

"We are losing them younger and younger,” Moreno said. “My son was 24 years old. The children that we just lost are 14 to 13 years old. It just keeps going."

As many as 10 students have overdosed in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Three of those were fatal. The overdoses occurred over a 6-month period involving students ages 13 to 17.

"We just want to come together to wrap around them and pray for them and be there for them,” vigil organizer Daisy Palomo said. “Also bring more awareness to this issue."

NBCDFW.com

Besides support, Palomo and those affected want to share a message with all parents.

"Be in your children's business,” Moreno said. “Be in their business. Get in their face. Ask the hard questions."

They say it could save a family from having to deal with the pain of losing a child.

They ended service with a memorial flame of unity, hoping no other family has to join.