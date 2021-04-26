Prayer Service Planned for Allen Mother and Sister Killed Saturday

Allen Police said they're still investigating the motive behind the killings of a mother and daughter on Saturday.

Burcu Hezar, 17, and her mother Ayse Isil Borat ,51, were stabbed to death and their bodies were found inside the family home in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive Saturday morning.

In an email, Allen Independent School District confirmed Burcu Hezar was an 11th grader at Allen High School.

"The Allen ISD family is heartbroken upon learning of the death of Burcu Hezar and her mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the family following this terrible tragedy," the district said in an emailed statement.

According to the Turkish American Association of North Texas, TURANT, the family was of Turkish descent.

“I’m saddened, I know people that know her (the mother), a lot of ladies that I talked to in our community that know her are saddened by this," TURANT president Erdal Sipahi said of Borat. "Her loss, the mom and daughter, tragic loss, in this fashion is very, very disheartening.”

A spokesperson for the Islamic Association of North Texas said a funeral service was planned for the mother and daughter at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the mosque in Richardson, located at 840 Abrams Road.