Prayer Service Held for Cheerleader Critically Injured During Practice

Prayers are pouring in from all over the world for a Prosper cheerleader.

Haylee Alexander, 15, was critically injured during practice for her competitive cheer team on Monday night.

On Friday night, about 150 people attended a prayer service outside Medical City Plano where Alexander is in the ICU.

“Haylee is just one of those girls that, you know, if you were in a dark room and all of the sudden the lights turned on, Haylee just walked in,” said neighbor Mallory Roberts.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Alexander is a cheerleader for Prosper High School and a member of a competitive cheer team. Monday night, she suffered a traumatic brain injury during practice for the cheer team which became grand world champions last year.

“Which is like the top of your game,” said Roberts. “She's been on 'America’s Got Talent.'”

The injury comes almost one year after fellow Prosper High School cheerleader Makayla Noble was paralyzed in a backyard tumbling accident.

Noble attended Friday’s prayers service. A post to her more than 130,000 Instagram followers said, “This week has thrown us back into September of last year and we feel so much for Haylee’s family. It breaks our hearts to know another family in our town is going through this.”

Prayer vigil underway in Plano where a cheerleader from Prosper remains in the ICU. Haylee Alexander was critically injured during practice for her competitive cheer team on Monday. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/lJ0b4n8yoB — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) August 27, 2022

Reagan Roberts, one of Alexander's many friends, also attended the prayer service.

“She's always there for you. Anytime you need it she's always there and she always checks up on you,” said Reagan Roberts. “Everyone needs a Haylee.”

Now, they're here for Haylee.

Family Photo

“The power of prayer is something amazing. Having the vigil here close to where she is we hope will help her,” said Tatum Curry, a close family friend.

Curry says there’s been an outpouring of support from around the world. This week alone, well over 1,000 T-shirts have been sold as part of a fundraiser for Haylee and her family.

Tatum says there's one thing everyone can do: “Pray, pray, pray, pray, pray. That's what we want. We want everyone to pray,” said Tatum.