As bitterly cold temperatures and mass power outages hit millions across the state of Texas, here are answers to some of the most frequently asked questions that many may have.

When will the power be back on?

Millions of homes and businesses were left without power due to extreme winter weather sweeping across the country. Unfortunately, there is no certainty when power will be restored in parts of Texas as temperatures continue to dip. However, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has gained some control of the power outages. What began as rotating outages are now just controlled outages due to companies like Oncor that can control whose power to turn off and when. Read more here.

How do I keep warm without power?

As millions remain without power, the NWS Fort Worth tweeted out tips on how you can stay warm until power is restored. Some of those tips include: Closing blinds or curtains to trap heat inside, closing rooms to avoid wasting heat, and stuffing towels or rags in cracks under doors.

If pipes are frozen, should I leave them on?

Running your water will help thaw out frozen pipes, even if the water is cold. Water expands as it freezes. Turning your water on will help thaw out the pipes to help prevent them from bursting, according to the National Weather Service.

How do I unfreeze pipes?

Some water pipes in your home may be frozen, but how do you unfreeze them? First, turn your water on. The NWS says the water will drip as the pipes begin to warm up. To heat up frozen pipes, you can use space heaters, heating pads, electric hair dryers, or a cloth soaked in hot water – but never use an open flame.

If water pressure does not return to normal or if more issues arise, call a plumber.

Can you flush a toilet when pipes are frozen?

No. A toilet cannot flush if water is frozen in the pipes. If your supply pipes are frozen, you may only be able to flush your toilet one time with the water already inside.