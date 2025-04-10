Dallas, Fort Worth crews race to tackle potholes plaguing drivers

With time and wear and tear, a small crack in the road can become a pothole, causing major problems for drivers.

And while early sealcoating or crack sealing is a preventative measure, regular inspection of roads is key.

In Fort Worth, the Transportation and Public Works Department encourages people in the community to report roadway hazards through the MyFW app.

“The MyFW app is, to me, the best way to report it because you can give us a picture of what you're talking about,” said Jamaal Wiggins, street supervisor for the Fort Worth Transportation and Public Works Department. “When you create the work order, it takes my truck right there to that pothole… So, now we have a picture, and we got a precise location.”

The city guarantees repairs of potholes within 48 hours of a report being submitted.

So far this year, Wiggins and his team have repaired more than 13,000 potholes.

“It comes out to be about $35 per square yard,” Wiggins said.

While total cost data for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years are not available, a spokesperson for the department said the city spent $880,000 on pothole repairs during the 2023 fiscal year.

We also reached out to the City of Dallas Transportation and Public Works Department. In an email, a spokesperson said, “During FY24, Public Works spent $397,410.79 on pothole costs and repaired 22,732 potholes… With the rising material costs, the average pothole cost is around $16.75.”

A pothole, according to Dallas, is an area of three feet by three feet.

“Anything larger would be considered a Level-Up or Routine Maintenance,” a spokesperson for the city said.

To report a pothole in the City of Dallas, call (214) 670-5111. You can also click here to request a service online.

To report a pothole in the City of Fort Worth, call 817-392-1234 or use the myFW app. For information on how to download the app for an iPhone or Android, click here.