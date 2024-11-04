hurricane season

Tropical Storm Rafael forms, expected to become a hurricane this week

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before strengthening to a hurricane and likely hitting Cuba, forecasters said

By Chelsea Ambriz and Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

A system in the Caribbean became Tropical Storm Rafael Monday and was expected to become a hurricane later in the week, forecasters said.

Rafael had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it moved to the north about 120 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

A tropical storm watch was issued for the Lower and Middle Florida Keys from Key West to west of the Channel 5 Bridge, and for the Dry Tortugas for Rafael.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before strengthening to a hurricane and likely hitting Cuba, forecasters said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana, Mayabeque, Matanzas, and the Isle of Youth, as well as the Cayman Islands, while a tropical storm warning was in effect for Jamaica and the Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Sancti Spiritus, and Ciego de Avila, the NHC said.

According to the NHC, the system was expected to be near Jamaica later Monday and by late Monday and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The NHC's potential track showed the system moving into the Gulf of Mexico.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Decision 2024 Oct 18

Voter Guide: Nov. 5, 2024 general election

Decision 2024 3 hours ago

Live updates: Follow state, county races as Texans head to the polls Tuesday

Heavy rainfall will affect the western Caribbean with totals of 3 to 6 inches and up to 9 inches expected locally in Jamaica and southern Cuba. Flooding and mudslides are possible in those areas.

Heavy rains will reach Florida and adjacent areas of the southeast U.S. by mid- to late week, the center said.

Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Lower and Middle Florida Keys beginning late Wednesday or Wednesday night, the NHC said.

Rafael is the 17th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

hurricane season
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us