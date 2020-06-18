Possible Human Remains Found in Fort Worth Field

Workers clearing trees in a field near Cooks Lane and Shelton Drive discovered what appeared to be human remains Thursday afternoon, according to Fort Worth police.
A crime scene has been established and homicide detectives and crime scene officials from the Fort Worth Police Department are combing over the scene.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has also been notified.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.