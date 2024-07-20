Mansfield

Porch pirate caught on camera swiping package from Mansfield home

By De'Anthony Taylor

Mansfield Police

The Mansfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a thief caught on camera stealing packages from a home earlier this month.

The police department posted surveillance images on social media on Saturday, showing a man stealing two packages from a home in the 900 block of Hiltron Drive. Authorities also shared a photo of the porch pirate's vehicle.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Mansfield Police

In the days following Amazon Prime Day, law enforcement in North Texas is cautioning residents about porch pirates who may be looking for unattended packages.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Authorities have stated that thieves are aware that more packages are currently left unattended, and they are advising people to remain vigilant.

NBC 5 reporter Keenan Willard recently spoke with an Arlington resident who shared that his family narrowly avoided the theft of a package worth thousands of dollars.

To avoid stolen packages, authorities recommend scheduling deliveries when someone can sign for them. They also suggest using options provided by companies like Amazon to pick up packages and further reduce the risk.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Cleburne 23 hours ago

Texas Health discontinues labor and delivery services in Cleburne

DFW Airport Jul 19

Microsoft outage causes dozens of flight delays, cancellations throughout day at DFW Airport

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle in the case is urged to call 911 or contact Detective Detective DeTommaso at louis.detommaso@mansfieldtexas.gov.

This article tagged under:

MansfieldCrime and Courts
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us