Porch pirate caught on camera swiping package from Mansfield home

The Mansfield Police Department is asking the public for help finding a thief caught on camera stealing packages from a home earlier this month.

The police department posted surveillance images on social media on Saturday, showing a man stealing two packages from a home in the 900 block of Hiltron Drive. Authorities also shared a photo of the porch pirate's vehicle.

Mansfield Police

In the days following Amazon Prime Day, law enforcement in North Texas is cautioning residents about porch pirates who may be looking for unattended packages.

Authorities have stated that thieves are aware that more packages are currently left unattended, and they are advising people to remain vigilant.

NBC 5 reporter Keenan Willard recently spoke with an Arlington resident who shared that his family narrowly avoided the theft of a package worth thousands of dollars.

To avoid stolen packages, authorities recommend scheduling deliveries when someone can sign for them. They also suggest using options provided by companies like Amazon to pick up packages and further reduce the risk.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle in the case is urged to call 911 or contact Detective Detective DeTommaso at louis.detommaso@mansfieldtexas.gov.