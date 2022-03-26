Pony Up! Ten Dallas County Students Receive SMU Four-Year Full-Tuition Scholarships

Congratulations are in order for the 10 Dallas County students that received four-year scholarships from Southern Methodist University.

The school announced its winners this week and delivered the awards in person.

Dallas ISD's Townview Science and Engineering School seniors Ephraim Sun and Jorge Vazquez were among the ten students to receive the award.

According to SMU, this is the first time scholarships have been delivered in person since 2019.

The tuition will cover the full tuition and fees for four years at the private university.

SMU's Dallas County Mustang Scholarship is awarded each year to 10 students who attend Dallas County high schools and meet certain academic and financial need criteria.

To learn more about the scholarship, visit https://www.smu.edu/Admission/FinancialAid/MustangScholars/DallasCountyMustangScholarship.