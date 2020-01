Polytechnic High School was placed in lockdown after a Fort Worth ISD student was injured at a nearby gas station Thursday morning, police say.

The 11th grade student was hospitalized with gunshot and stab wounds, MedStar said. The altercation happened during lunch hour in the 2700 block of Rosedale Avenue, Fort Worth ISD tweeted.

Parents are requested to wait until Fort Worth police have cleared the school in order to release students.