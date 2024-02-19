Polish pilot who survived fiery North Texas crash dies in another balloon crash months later

It was during an NBC 5 exclusive in November that we last saw Polish pilots Krzysztof Zapart and Peter Halas.

They were heading back home after recovering from a crash in Kaufman County. We’ve learned of a sad development.

NBC 5 confirmed Zapart died last week following another crash in Eastern Europe. Candace Sweat spoke to the hero - who became a friend - about the shocking news.

Israel Alfaro hoped he had more time with his new friend. He’d planned to keep in touch for years to come. Krzysztof Zapart, a gas balloon pilot, had shared with Alfaro his plans to attempt a world record. Alfaro was looking forward to cheering him on until he got the tragic news.

“We were constantly communicating with each other via Facebook messenger and whatnot. And we were excited and happy to start this new friendship,” said Alfaro.

Zapart and two others had died after crashing a gas balloon in Eastern Europe. Alfaro said the details were eerily like what Zapart survived here in North Texas just months ago.

“I couldn’t wrap my head around what had happened,” he said. “And to know that he passed away in a balloon accident.”

Zapart was one of two Polish pilots injured in a fiery gas balloon crash in Kauffman County back in October 2023. He was competing in an international race with copilot Piotr Halas when their balloon went down near power lines.

Alfaro was the good Samaritan who helped with rescue efforts, and the three men formed a bond during the recovery process. To hear that Zapart died in yet another crash makes Alfaro reflect on their last encounter just months ago.

“The last time we all saw each other, it was a great happy moment. We were all ecstatic about all the positive things that were going on. They were able to go home,” he said.

It was Zapart who’d handed Alfaro a Polish team jacket before leaving Texas. Alfaro said he’s spoken to Zapart’s son and daughter, who shared photos and video of the memorial service in Europe. There was a balloon salute for the man who died doing what he loved.

Piotr Halas is in Poland, still recovering from injuries sustained here in North Texas. We’re told he’s taking the news of his friend Zapart very hard.