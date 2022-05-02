Police Want to ID Customer They Say Shoved Employee to the Ground

Arlington police are asking for the public's help identifying a person they say assaulted a restaurant employee last month.

According to police, on April 7 a customer at The Crab Station on the 1100 block of East Pioneer Parkway was upset with staff, stood up and shoved an employee causing him to fall to the ground.

Police released surveillance video from inside the restaurant which shows two employees talking with a man seated at a table. After a few moments, the man stands up and uses both hands to shove an employee in the chest.

The employee fell back several feet before stumbling and falling to the ground near another table.

Arlington Police Department

The recording did not contain audio so it's unclear what was said between the customer and employees, but the employees said the man appeared to become upset after his food was placed on the table.

"The employees told officers he said "what is this?" and thought he may have been displeased with the way the food was prepared or with the spices used in the dish. It was while they were explaining to him what the dish was that he got up and pushed the employee," police said in a statement to NBC 5.

Portions of the video released by police showed the man turning around in his seat and facing the camera before the apparent assault.

If you think you recognize this individual, please call Detective Pue at 817-459-5808. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.