Police Urge ‘Johns' Being Lured to Plano Retiree's Home for Sex to Come Forward

An exclusive story NBC 5 shared on Wednesday has left many in disbelief: men in search of sex workers being lured to an innocent woman’s home.

The Plano retiree is fighting back, pleading for the men to leave her alone. But the security markers throughout her front lawn do not keep them away. Neither did the spray-painted "Kelly Does Not Live Here" plywood propped up by the house.

At her wit's end, Elaine White has been getting gusty when "Johns" come knocking.

“It’s scary,” she told NBC 5. “I can smile about it because I’m talking to you, but I’m done.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Since last year and as recently as last week, she says around 25 men from all over DFW, one as far away as Laredo, have come by at all hours of the day looking for sex workers: Kelly, Nikki or Rhonda.

“They come at 3 o’clock in the afternoon, midnight, 2 a.m.,” she said.

She’ll call the police, but because no illegal transaction is being made on the spot, officers say there’s little they can do. White can’t understand how or why her home address has fallen into the hands of scammers.

Men from across North Texas looking for sex workers are mistakenly traveling to a quiet Plano neighborhood and knocking on the door of a retired woman. NBC 5's Maria Guerrero has her story.

NBC 5 asked cyber security expert Randy Haba to walk us through how the “dark web” reels in victims through websites or text messages.

“What they’re looking to do is bait you into having a conversation with them and they’ll use that to further exploit you,” said Haba. “It sounds like they’re using sex as an object to get men to respond and then they collect money for a service that’s never rendered. It’s just a scam really and as far as the woman who had her address sent to them, I would suspect that’s completely random."

Haba says social engineering, or phishing scams, can be traced anywhere in the world and often swindle hundreds or thousands of dollars from victims.

The sex trafficking industry as a whole is a billion-dollar industry, according to Plano Police. Plano police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Chapman says the department has not heard of any similar cases.

White says one of the victims’ co-workers told her he paid for service through "Thai Massage of North Dallas," which does not exist and shared a phone number that is no longer in service.

“Their intentions are clear whatever they’re doing on the website and they’re also getting scammed,” said Chapman.

PPD urges scammed "Johns" to come forward showing police exactly how they were scammed to then help White stop her address from being used.

“Maybe in the future, we can do a sting if we figure out where the site which site is being used and who set up the site,” said Chapman.

White says she’s armed and will not back down.

“I am going to continue to take pictures. I’m going to continue to post their pictures. I’m not going to cover their faces and I’m not going to cover mine anymore,” said White. “I’m done.”

Incredibly, White tells NBC 5 a frantic woman showed up at her door Thursday afternoon saying she may have recognized one of the men.

This retiree wants women to only take it up with their partners and police.