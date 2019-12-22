Police Union Calls For Review of Arlington Police Department

The police union representing Arlington police officers has called for an investigation into the Arlington Police Department's internal affairs unit.

Earlier this month, an arbitrator overruled the suspension of an Arlington officer and was sharply critical of the department’s internal affairs process.

Chris CeBallos, the Arlington Municipal Patrolman’s Association president, has accused the department of disciplining officers and supervisors unequally.

“What we want, is basically to see the department do an outside, independent investigation into our internal affairs,” CeBallos said.

The Arlington city attorney said they were reviewing the arbitrator’s decision and could appeal.

In a statement, attorney Teris Solis said in part:

“It is unfortunate that some individuals within and outside of the Arlington Police Department organization have prematurely attempted to use this award as a basis for their effort to paint members of APD staff in a negative light and to demand certain actions based on an award that is clearly flawed.”