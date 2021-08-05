Seagoville

Police, Task Force Recover 17 Stolen Vehicles From Seagoville Chop Shop

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has announced that 17 stolen vehicles were recovered from a warehouse in Seagoville on Wednesday.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, detectives from the Dallas Sheriff's North Texas Auto Theft Task Force and the Seagoville Police Department recovered the vehicles from 2501 North Highway 175 at approximately 9 a.m.

Detectives believed the location was being used as a "chop shop" for stolen vehicles in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, officials said.

Officials said a "chop shop" is a location that illicitly disassembles stolen motor vehicles and sells their parts, and they are often linked to car-theft rings as part of a broader organized crime enterprise.

