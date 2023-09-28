Police: Suspect set up robbery from inside 18-year-old victim's home, leading to his death

"We're at ease, just a little bit," said Bianca Morin, whose nephew, John Paul Morin, was killed during an armed robbery last month.

Fort Worth police have arrested five people in connection with the case: Fajardo Martinez, Keavion Douglas, Kelton Douglas, Jamal Sanders, and Marvin Battles.

According to police affidavits, Morin lived in the College Avenue house with his girlfriend, who was at home at the time of the robbery, along with another witness.

Police said that the witness' boyfriend, Battles, was also inside the house, Facetiming with her brother, Sanders, "to set up the robbery of John [Morin]," according to the documents.

Investigators said the suspects entered the home armed and wearing masks.

According to the affidavits, Morin was fatally shot during the robbery, said police, and found lying on a bed with multiple gunshot wounds.

“I’ve never seen these men in my life and to have numerous men versus one young man is horrifying," said Bianca Morin.

Although the details of her nephew's death don't make grief any easier, she said the arrests do offer some sense of closure.

“Right now we’re doing—not better, but more than before," she said. “We’re at ease, just a little bit.”

Police said a neighbor caught the suspects' car on their camera, and officers were able to find it and conduct surveillance.

Bianca said the family is still seeking full justice.

“I just want to thank the community and you guys, and everybody that has come forward and to bring us justice but right now, justice isn’t served," she said.