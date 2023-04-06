Police Standoff Leads to Evacuations, Street Closures in Pantego

An ongoing police standoff with a person who is believed to be armed with a gun led to evacuations and road closures in a Pantego neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police say.

A news release from the Town of Pantego said the standoff began after about 4:20 p.m. when Tarrant County sheriff's deputies and Pantego Police served a warrant at a home on Grant Place.

When contacted by law enforcement, the person inside the home showed a gun at officers. A short time later a deputy opened fire but did not strike anyone, the release said. The armed person "retreated back inside the home and the officers and deputies pulled back," the release said.

By 7 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were in a standoff with the person. Meanwhile, Arlington Police evacuated residents of nearby homes or asked other neighbors to shelter in place.

No injuries have been reported as of this writing.

"Arlington Police have established communications and are attempting to resolve the situation as peacefully and quickly as possible," police said.

Investigators have not said what the warrant was issued for. The armed person's name has not been made public, but police "have reason to believe this person is a danger to themselves and others," the release said.

People are being asked to stay away from the area outlined in the map below.

Town of Pantego

