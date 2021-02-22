Police, Staff Help Contain Small Fire at Hurst Nursing Home Overnight

The quick work of police officers and staff helped prevent a fire from spreading in a Hurst nursing home overnight, officials say.

Hurst Fire Department crews were called at about 1:30 a.m. to the Hurst Plaza Nursing and Rehabilitation facility located in the 200 block of East Plaza Boulevard.

According to first responders at the scene, firefighters learned a small fire was extinguished in a bathroom at the facility. Staff and police officers were able to control the fire before it could spread. Firefighters described the damage as minor.

No injuries were reported.

Some residents who were briefly evacuated were later allowed back into the building.

There are about 120 residents housed at the facility, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of early Monday morning.