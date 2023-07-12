Dallas

Police: Six people shot in Dallas, including two teens, during argument

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, no suspects have been arrested

By Lili Zheng

Six people, including two teenagers, were shot after an argument led to gunfire, according to Dallas police.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas police responded to the 3000 block of South Lancaster Road. Preliminary information from authorities shows the victims were shot in the 8200 block of Willoughby Boulevard.

According to police, the six victims were involved in an argument with unknown suspects who fired at them. The victims include two men who were transported to the hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue. The other four victims including a 37-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old man were “self-transported” to a hospital.

Dallas police said all of the victims were in stable condition.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Policegun violence
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us