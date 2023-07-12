Police: Six people shot in Dallas, including two teens, during argument

Six people, including two teenagers, were shot after an argument led to gunfire, according to Dallas police.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas police responded to the 3000 block of South Lancaster Road. Preliminary information from authorities shows the victims were shot in the 8200 block of Willoughby Boulevard.

According to police, the six victims were involved in an argument with unknown suspects who fired at them. The victims include two men who were transported to the hospital by Dallas Fire and Rescue. The other four victims including a 37-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl, and an 18-year-old man were “self-transported” to a hospital.

Dallas police said all of the victims were in stable condition.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.